Arsenal complete loan signing of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford

Arsenal have completed the signing of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford. The 27-year-old joins on an initial loan deal, with various reports claiming that the Gunners will pay £3million for the season while holding a £27million option to buy. Speaking to www.arsenal.com, the club's sporting director Edu said: “We welcome David to us on a season-long loan from Brentford. "David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League.

"With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions. "Raya will provide competition for established number one Aaron Ramsdale and the England international welcomes it. “Bring it on. Nothing comes easy in football. At the same time you need to move along and adapt as well,” Ramsdale recently told ITV Sport.“I’ve done it to other people when I’ve moved clubs so I’m not going to be thinking that it’s never going to happen to me. “If it happens, it happens and then we’ll fight and we’ll make each other the best version of ourselves because that’s what the manager is telling us as well.

“And I’m sure whoever plays, me or whoever comes in, the goalkeeping union – people laugh at it but it’s a real thing – (means) your individual disappointment will go away. “You will put the team first and you’ll put that goalkeeper first as well.” Raya played 161 games for Brentford after joining from Blackburn in July 2019. He'll be available for selection as Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace for Monday Night Football .