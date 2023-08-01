Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Fabinho with the Champions League trophy

Al-Ittihad confirm signing of Fabinho from Liverpool

By Tom Carnduff
09:33 · TUE August 01, 2023

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool.

He becomes the second players to switch Anfield for Saudi Arabia after Jordan Henderson put pen to paper on a deal with Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ittihad - led by former Spurs and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo - have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, bringing in Real Madrid star Karim Benzema alongside Celtic's Jota and N’Golo Kante from Chelsea.

In a farewell message posted on social media, he wrote: "Today I leave my home.

"It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible."

Fabinho made 219 appearances for Liverpool after his 2018 switch from Monaco, winning the Champions League and Premier League titles, plus the FA Cup and the Club World Cup.

"Thanks to Liverpool, I reached my highest level and played a World Cup," the 29-year-old added.

Fabinho with Jurgen Klopp

"Thanks to Liverpool, I fulfilled my dream of walking into a stadium with my son in my arms.

"Thanks to Liverpool, I played in the best stadium in the world, with the best atmosphere in the world, which is Anfield.

"Thanks to Liverpool, I lived the biggest match of my life, the comeback against Barcelona, which was only possible thanks to Anfield. That moment will always be in my memory.

"I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we’ve experienced together. You will never walk alone."

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS