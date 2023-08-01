Al-Ittihad confirm signing of Fabinho from Liverpool

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool.

He becomes the second players to switch Anfield for Saudi Arabia after Jordan Henderson put pen to paper on a deal with Al-Ettifaq. Al-Ittihad - led by former Spurs and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo - have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, bringing in Real Madrid star Karim Benzema alongside Celtic's Jota and N’Golo Kante from Chelsea.

Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honor and happiness possible. Since day one at Liverpool, I've been embraced by everyone. What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people there, made me feel like family.… pic.twitter.com/r2c7dOwKqV — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) July 31, 2023

In a farewell message posted on social media, he wrote: "Today I leave my home. "It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible." Fabinho made 219 appearances for Liverpool after his 2018 switch from Monaco, winning the Champions League and Premier League titles, plus the FA Cup and the Club World Cup. "Thanks to Liverpool, I reached my highest level and played a World Cup," the 29-year-old added.