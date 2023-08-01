Al-Ittihad confirm signing of Fabinho from Liverpool

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool.
He becomes the second players to switch Anfield for Saudi Arabia after Jordan Henderson put pen to paper on a deal with Al-Ettifaq.
Al-Ittihad - led by former Spurs and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo - have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, bringing in Real Madrid star Karim Benzema alongside Celtic's Jota and N’Golo Kante from Chelsea.
In a farewell message posted on social media, he wrote: "Today I leave my home.
"It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible."
Fabinho made 219 appearances for Liverpool after his 2018 switch from Monaco, winning the Champions League and Premier League titles, plus the FA Cup and the Club World Cup.
"Thanks to Liverpool, I reached my highest level and played a World Cup," the 29-year-old added.
"Thanks to Liverpool, I fulfilled my dream of walking into a stadium with my son in my arms.
"Thanks to Liverpool, I played in the best stadium in the world, with the best atmosphere in the world, which is Anfield.
"Thanks to Liverpool, I lived the biggest match of my life, the comeback against Barcelona, which was only possible thanks to Anfield. That moment will always be in my memory.
"I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we’ve experienced together. You will never walk alone."