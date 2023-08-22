Newcastle complete loan signing of Lewis Hall from Chelsea

Newcastle have completed the signing of full-back Lewis Hall on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The deal includes an obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer based on 'performance-related criteria'. The 18-year-old has made 12 senior appearances for the Blues following his debut against Chesterfield in the FA Cup in January last year, contributing an assist as they won 5-1. His Premier League debut would come in the trip to Newcastle in November.

Speaking to the club website, Hall said: "I’m very proud. Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. "It's a big club and I can't wait to get started." Hall becomes Eddie Howe's fourth senior signing of the summer, joining Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento in making the switch to St. James' Park.

"I got a lot of experience last year in some big fixtures and I was really proud of the way I progressed as a player and a person," Hall continued. "To now be here at Newcastle, the club that I've supported since I was a kid, I'm honoured and very proud to wear this shirt." The left-back will be available for selection as the Magpies host Liverpool on Sunday.