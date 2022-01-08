Academy product Hall, 17, impressed on his senior bow claiming that deserved assist for Lukaku, with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech all also finding the net.

Lukaku tapped in debutant Lewis Hall’s low cross and missed three gilt-edged chances before being withdrawn at half-time.

The Champions League holders flexed all their muscles of quality and depth to nullify any prospect of a cup upset.

Returning Romelu Lukaku struck as Chelsea cruised to a comfortable victory against non-league Chesterfield in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter at Stamford Bridge.

The 91 league places between the two sides told throughout, with Chelsea still able to make seven changes despite a raft of injuries and Covid-19 absentees.

Akwasi Asante tapped in a late Chesterfield consolation to spark jubilant celebrations among their raucous travelling fans.

Yeovil 1-3 Bournemouth

Emiliano Marcondes scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win at Yeovil.

The Danish midfielder tucked away a first-half double before completing his treble midway through the second period after Joe Quigley had scored to give National League Yeovil hope just after the interval.

Birmingham 0-0 Plymouth (0-1 AET)

League One Plymouth provided a FA Cup upset at St Andrew’s as they beat Championship side Birmingham with a narrow 1-0 third-round win after extra-time.

Substitutive Ryan Law was the matchwinner with his first goal in the famous competition.

He struck the ball past Neil Etheridge in the 104th minute after the 1984 semi-finalists had been the better side throughout the contest.

Lee Bowyer’s side finished the game with 10-men after George Friend was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the second half.

While Steven Schumacher’s side have now reached the fourth round of the competition in two-consecutive seasons after the win.

Hull 2-2 Everton (2-3 AET)

Andros Townsend struck in extra time as Everton came from behind to battle to a 3-2 win at Hull.

The Championship side got off to the perfect start when Tyler Smith headed home from a free-kick inside the opening minute.

Demarai Gray (21) slid in a well-worked equaliser and Andre Gomes (31) nodded the Toffees in front to turn the match around.

With 20 minutes left, a fine curling strike from substitute Ryan Longman hauled the Tigers level, but Townsend (99) won it with a swerving strike in extra time.

Swansea 1-1 Southampton (2-3 AET)

Southampton survived the first-half dismissal of Yan Valery to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 extra-time win at Swansea.

The Saints spent a full 90 minutes down to 10 men, but goals from Nathan Redmond, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Shane Long saw them progress from a tie played behind closed doors because of the Welsh Government’s coronavirus regulations.

Joel Piroe had brought parity after 77 minutes before Jan Bednarek’s own goal briefly put Swansea ahead in extra time.

The lack of a crowd did not favour Championship side Swansea, who were unable to unsettle slick Premier League opponents during a one-sided opening.

Valery’s second dismissal in English football offered Swansea encouragement, but Southampton – FA Cup semi-finalists last season – showed enormous character to fuel hopes of another productive run in the competition.