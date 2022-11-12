Sporting Life
Ivan Toney was the difference for Brentford at Manchester City
xG Premier League Review: Gameweek 15 scorelines according to expected goals

By Joe Townsend
15:04 · SAT November 12, 2022

We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Manchester City 1-2 Brentford

Brentford striker Ivan Toney responded to being left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad by scoring twice, including a 98th-minute winner, to seal a shock win at Premier League champions Manchester City.

Ivan Toney shot map

It was richly deserved for the Bees too, who created far more chances according to expected goals (xG) while also creating considerably more high-quality opportunities than their opponents.

City were restricted to just one 'big chance' (35%+ probability) - Ilkay Gundogan in the 66th minute - while Thomas Frank's side created a staggering five big chances, as well as another rated at 33% by Infogol.

In fact, the 3.19 xG total racked up by the visitors was the most any Premier League team has ever created against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at The Etihad.

xG verdicts for the rest of Saturday's games to follow

FOOTBALL TIPS