Brentford striker Ivan Toney responded to being left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad by scoring twice, including a 98th-minute winner, to seal a shock win at Premier League champions Manchester City.

It was richly deserved for the Bees too, who created far more chances according to expected goals (xG) while also creating considerably more high-quality opportunities than their opponents.

City were restricted to just one 'big chance' (35%+ probability) - Ilkay Gundogan in the 66th minute - while Thomas Frank's side created a staggering five big chances, as well as another rated at 33% by Infogol.

In fact, the 3.19 xG total racked up by the visitors was the most any Premier League team has ever created against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at The Etihad.