Newcastle United announce Sandro Tonali signing for £55m

Tonali is Eddie Howe's second signing of the summer after the Magpies completed a £5.8m move for Yakuba Minteh from Odense BK in Denmark.

The Italian midfielder has signed an initial five-year deal up to 2028.

After the addition of Bruno Guimaraes last season, Tonali is a huge upgrade to Newcastle's midfield options.

Tonali moves to the Premier League after making over a 100 Serie A appearances for Brescia first and then Milan.

Last season, he recorded two goals and seven assists in the league for the Rossoneri, helping the club to a finish in the Champions League spots.

He told the club website: "First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career. I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St. James' Park, I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans."

Howe was delighted to welcome the Italy international to the club and said: "He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us."