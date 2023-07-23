Sporting Life
Harvey Barnes in action against Newcastle

Newcastle confirm Harvey Barnes signing

By Sporting Life
15:21 · SUN July 23, 2023

Newcastle have completed their swoop for Leicester forward Harvey Barnes after a protracted pursuit.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee, which it is understood could eventually amount to £38million.

Newcastle said in a statement: “Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of winger Harvey Barnes for an undisclosed fee.

“The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract.”

Barnes is expected to be the replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, who is nearing a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli which could earn Newcastle up to £40m.

