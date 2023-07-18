Jonny Evans signs short-term deal with Manchester United

The 35-year-old has been training with their under-21s while considering his future options, but he impressed Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff after taking part in first team sessions.

The move allows the defender to take part in the club's upcoming pre-season game against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

ℹ️ Erik has named a 24-man travelling squad for tomorrow's clash with Lyon, including Jonny Evans, who has signed a short-term deal. #MUFC

"Jonny will then join up with the Academy group that will travel to San Diego, while the first-team squad are in New York," the club outlined in a statement.

Evans made 198 appearances for the Old Trafford club before leaving for West Brom in August 2015.

He played 13 times for Leicester last season as injury disrupted large parts of his campaign. The Foxes suffered relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

United haven't confirmed at this stage how long Evans' deal will last.