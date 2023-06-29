Reds manager Jurgen Klopp wants the 20-year-old to gain more experience after making just 21 appearances last season, mostly as a substitute.

RB Leipzig had wanted to sign the Portuguese permanently but there has been no option-to-buy clause inserted into the loan deal.

“As a young player, it’s a big step for me to move from England to the Bundesliga and RB Leipzig,” Carvalho told Leipzig’s website.

“My goal is to play as much as possible, in the league, the cup and especially in the Champions League.

“RB Leipzig have a reputation for giving young players these kinds of opportunities, which is why this is the perfect club for me to continue my development at.”