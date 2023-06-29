Sporting Life
Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho has completed a season-long loan deal to RB Leipzig

By Sporting Life
13:56 · FRI June 30, 2023

Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho has completed a season-long loan deal to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp wants the 20-year-old to gain more experience after making just 21 appearances last season, mostly as a substitute.

RB Leipzig had wanted to sign the Portuguese permanently but there has been no option-to-buy clause inserted into the loan deal.

“As a young player, it’s a big step for me to move from England to the Bundesliga and RB Leipzig,” Carvalho told Leipzig’s website.

“My goal is to play as much as possible, in the league, the cup and especially in the Champions League.

“RB Leipzig have a reputation for giving young players these kinds of opportunities, which is why this is the perfect club for me to continue my development at.”

FOOTBALL TIPS