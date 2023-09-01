Manchester United bring in Sergio Reguilón on loan from Tottenham

Manchester United have completed the signing of Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilón on a season-long loan deal.
Erik ten Hag was forced into the market following injuries to Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw in the left-back position.
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella was linked, but United struck a deal with Spurs for Reguilón who makes the temporary switch to Old Trafford.
Speaking to the club website, Sergio Reguilon said: "In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down.
"Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.
"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."
He becomes United's fifth signing of the summer, joining forward Rasmus Hojlund, midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.