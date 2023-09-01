Manchester United bring in Sergio Reguilón on loan from Tottenham

Manchester United have completed the signing of Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilón on a season-long loan deal.

Erik ten Hag was forced into the market following injuries to Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw in the left-back position.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella was linked, but United struck a deal with Spurs for Reguilón who makes the temporary switch to Old Trafford.

Speaking to the club website, Sergio Reguilon said: "In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down.