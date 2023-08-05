Sporting Life
Rasmus Højlund

Manchester United complete signing of striker Rasmus Højlund on five-year deal

By Sporting Life
14:23 · SAT August 05, 2023

Manchester United have completed the signing of striker Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal for a reported £72million fee.

The 20-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in 87 club appearances and netted six times in six appearances for Denmark, sees his deal also contain the option for a further year.

He becomes the third signing of the summer for United, following the arrivals of Mason Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter.

Højlund was introduced to United supporters on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Lens.

The striker told United’s website: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.

“Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”

