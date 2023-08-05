Manchester United complete signing of striker Rasmus Højlund on five-year deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of striker Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal for a reported £72million fee.

The 20-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in 87 club appearances and netted six times in six appearances for Denmark, sees his deal also contain the option for a further year.

He becomes the third signing of the summer for United, following the arrivals of Mason Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter.

Højlund was introduced to United supporters on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Lens.