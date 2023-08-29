Sporting Life
Carlos Baleba has joined Brighton

Brighton complete signing of midfielder Carlos Baleba from Lille

By Sporting Life
20:40 · TUE August 29, 2023

Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Carlos Baleba from Lille.

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the<a href="https://www.sportinglife.com/football/league-tables/english-premier-league/1"> Premier League club.

“Carlos is a very good player. He’s very young but a specific player for our style. He will be the future of the club,” said head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Baleba featured in 19 Ligue 1 games last season and has made 23 appearances for Lille in all competitions since joining the club in January 2022.

Brighton's technical director David Weir added: “We are really happy to be able to bring Carlos to the club.

“He’s 19 and will need some time to get used to his new surroundings, our culture and the language; he will get all the support he needs to make that transition and we’re looking forward to seeing him in action.”

