Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City verbally agree Matheus Nunes fee with Wolves

Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves

By Sporting Life
10:47 · FRI September 01, 2023

Manchester City have completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The two clubs agreed a £53million deal after the 25-year-old stopped training with Wolves in order to push the move through.

He has agreed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

City midfielder Tommy Doyle heads to Molinuex on a season-long loan.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS