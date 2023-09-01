Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves

Manchester City have completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.
The two clubs agreed a £53million deal after the 25-year-old stopped training with Wolves in order to push the move through.
He has agreed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.
City midfielder Tommy Doyle heads to Molinuex on a season-long loan.
