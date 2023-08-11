Youssef Chermiti: Everton sign Sporting Lisbon striker for undisclosed fee on four-year deal

Premier League side Everton have signed teenage Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.
At 6ft 3in, the 19-year-old Portugal Under-19s international will add height to the Toffees' attack and becomes their third summer signing after Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma.
Chermiti has come through the Sporting academy and scored three goals in 16 Primeira Liga games this season after making his debut in January.
Everton manager Sean Dyche said: “Youssef is a talented young striker who can add a different dimension to our squad.
“He is still a teenager who is learning his game, which we will be mindful of, but we think he has the raw talent and ingredients to be a very good player and that’s why we are pleased to have signed him for Everton.”
