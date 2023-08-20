Tyler Adams signs for Bournemouth from Leeds

Bournemouth have signed United States captain Tyler Adams on a five-year deal from Leeds.
The 24-year-old midfielder, who joined Leeds last summer, is the Cherries’ eighth summer signing under new manager Andoni Iraola.
Adams was relegated with Leeds last season but has been linked with a host of clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, in this window.
Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “We’re thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we’ve admired for a long time.
“It’s been widely documented how much his talents have been recognised in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club.
“Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we’re looking forward to working with him as he’s a player we know will be a great addition to our squad.”
