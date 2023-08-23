Burnley have completed the signing of England youth international Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa. The 20-year-old moves to Turf Moor having come through the ranks at Villa Park. Ramsey, who was part of the England squad that won the European Under-19 Championship last year, has signed a five-year deal with the Clarets and joins for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” he told the club’s official website. “I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I’m really happy it’s all officially done now. I can’t wait to get started. “I can’t wipe my smile off my face. When you come to a new club you want the lads to welcome you in and everyone here has done that straight away. It’s been really easy to settle, everyone has been amazing.” Ramsey is the 11th summer signing made by Burnley boss Vincent Kompany following the Clarets’ promotion back to the Premier League.