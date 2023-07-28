Riyad Mahrez makes Saudi Arabia switch

Man City winger Riyad Mahrez has completed a £30m move to Al Ahli after five years at the Etihad Stadium.
Mahrez had been given permission to miss Man City's pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea to finalise the move.
The 32-year-old Algeria international has now signed a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League side.
He links up with former Chelsea goalkeeper Eduard Mendy and ex-Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino at Al Ahli, as the Saudi Pro League continues their European spending spree.