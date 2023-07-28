Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Riyad Mahrez Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez makes Saudi Arabia switch

By Sporting Life
13:17 · FRI July 28, 2023

Man City winger Riyad Mahrez has completed a £30m move to Al Ahli after five years at the Etihad Stadium.

Mahrez had been given permission to miss Man City's pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea to finalise the move.

The 32-year-old Algeria international has now signed a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League side.

He links up with former Chelsea goalkeeper Eduard Mendy and ex-Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino at Al Ahli, as the Saudi Pro League continues their European spending spree.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS