Everton sign Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds

Everton have signed Leeds winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan.
He becomes Everton’s fourth summer signing, joining Arnaut Danjuma, Ashley Young and striker Youssef Chermiti at Goodison.
Harrison, 26, joined Leeds for £11m from Manchester City in 2021 after spending three seasons on loan and has scored 34 goals in 206 appearances.
He is the ninth player to leave the club following their return to the Sky Bet Championship.
Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach), Brendan Aaronson (Union Berlin) and Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt) have secured season-long loans in the Bundesliga.
Rasmus Kristensen (Roma) and Marc Roca (Real Betis) have completed season-long loan deals elsewhere, while Rodrigo, Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw have also departed Elland Road this summer.
Leeds have taken disciplinary action against forward Willy Gnonto after the Italian declared himself unavailable as he seeks a move back to the top flight, amid interest from Everton and Aston Villa.
Another player, Luis Sinisterra, was not included in Daniel Farke’s squad for their weekend defeat at Birmingham as he too is expected to leave.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.