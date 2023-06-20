Leeds United transfer news: Which players could leave following their Premier League relegation?

A busy summer is expected at Elland Road, with Leeds seeing major changes both on and off the pitch.

Current chairman Andrea Radrizzani has agreed a deal to sell his controlling stake to co-owners 49ers Enterprises, meaning the summer can finally begin following relegation to the Sky Bet Championship. A new head coach is first on the agenda, while Nick Hammond's appointment as interim football advisor means the club's transfer activity can spring into life. Plenty of focus from the supporters will be on incomings, but a number of the current squad are expected to depart. That tally could hit double figures by the end of the summer. Some of those who spent part or all of the previous campaign out on loan will likely look for permanent exits. Diego Llorente, Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts are previous first-team names who are no longer in the picture. Others will possess clauses in their contracts that allow them to depart following relegation, and those players will be in discussions with their agents as they try to secure the best possible deal. It's a squad containing internationals too. The likelihood of those leaving - particularly for nations aiming for Euro 2024 and/or the 2026 World Cup - is incredibly high. Here, we look at the main figures who will attract interest from other clubs.

Illan Meslier Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Contract ends: June 2026 Illan Meslier was Leeds' first-choice goalkeeper throughout their three seasons in the Premier League, while also featuring as the preferred option when they secured promotion from the Championship. Despite being just 23, Meslier has made 126 appearances since his switch to West Yorkshire. While questions remain about his levels of performance, 107 of those came in the Premier League.

He was dropped for Leeds' final four top-flight contests last season - a move made by Sam Allardyce - meaning that his future at Elland Road is now incredibly uncertain. The positive for Meslier is that a number of teams are on the lookout for a goalkeeper. Chelsea have been credited with interest, and they may look towards a youngster with experience in a cut-price deal.

Jack Harrison Position: Winger

Winger Contract ends: June 2028 Looking at all of the potential options from Leeds this summer, Jack Harrison certainly feels like the most sensible to recruit. The winger almost departed for Leicester in the final hours of the January window, but Leeds pulled the plug on the deal and he remained at Elland Road.

Harrison has played 206 games for the club, scoring 34 goals and assisting a further 32. He's averaged goal involvement every 2.89 games in the Premier League. Injury has been rare for Harrison, missing fewer than a handful of games since his 2018 switch. Champions League interest has been reported and Newcastle could bolster their attacking ranks with this smart addition.

Rodrigo Position: Striker

Striker Contract ends: June 2024 Rodrigo struggled to adjust to life at Leeds following his big-money switch from Valencia in the summer of 2020, but the forward emerged from last season with huge credit given his performance levels. He found the net 13 times in 31 appearances, earning a recall to the Spain squad as they won the most recent edition of the Nations League.

In 17 games where he started as a centre forward as Leeds dropped out of the top-flight, Rodrigo scored eight and assisted two. He also wore the captain's armband on occasion. He's now 32 and available for just £3.5m, according to reports, prompting interest from Real Madrid as they look to bolster their attack. In the Premier League, Aston Villa and Brighton are said to be keen. Rodrigo would suit both and can be viewed as a 'very low risk' signing given the small price tag.

Tyler Adams Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Contract ends: June 2027 Tyler Adams was a key figure in the Leeds midfield before his season was ended through an injury picked up in March. While the Whites were in the bottom three when his absence started, this is one of the major reasons why their performance levels on the pitch dropped off. They lost three of their next five games by at least three goals after Adams was made unavailable. That had happened just once in their 26 contests before.

The midfielder joined Leeds for a fee of around £20million last summer, but his position as the captain of the USA national team will mean the desire is there to continue playing at the top level. Brighton have been credited with recent interest, as have Aston Villa. Everton and Nottingham Forest are keen but Adams looks a player capable of playing in European competition once again.

Luis Sinisterra Position: Winger

Winger Contract ends: June 2027 Luis Sinisterra's first season at Leeds was disrupted by injury, but he showed the impact he can make when fit and available. The 24-year-old - who joined for £21million last summer - found the net seven times and assisted one in his 21 appearances across all competitions.

Sinisterra averaged 0.62 goals/90 minutes last season, further highlighting the quality he would have added had he been an option for selection on a more regular basis. Clubs abroad have been credited with interest, but the new Leeds ownership is reported to be keen on Sinisterra staying.

Wilfried Gnonto Position: Forward

Forward Contract ends: June 2027 Another player currently on a long-term deal at Leeds, Wilfried Gnonto is one that both the ownership and supporters will want to keep. The 19-year-old contributed two goals and four assists in 24 Premier League appearances last season, with a further two scored in the FA Cup. The forward is a regular part of the Italy senior squad. He's earned 10 caps in total and started in their recent Nations League third place play-off victory over the Netherlands.