Declan Rice: Arsenal sign West Ham captain for £105m record fee

Arsenal have announced the signing of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice for a British record £105m on a "long-term" contract.

The 24-year-old's last game for the Hammers saw him lift the Europa Conference League trophy as captain, the club’s first silverware since 1980 FA Cup.

He swaps east for north London having made 245 appearances and accrued 43 England caps in that time.

It continues Arsenal's busy transfer window after the arrivals of Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, taking their summer spending to over £200m.

Arsenal boss Mike Arteta said: “We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now.

"Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here."

In a letter to West Hams fans Rice said his goodbyes shortly before the transfer was confirmed as completed.

“I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have loved and cherished so much,” he said.

“This club and its supporters will always be in my heart, and forever a part of who I am.

“Ultimately, though, it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.

“Playing on the opposite team to West Ham for the first time will be an unusual experience. I’m not sure yet exactly how I will feel, but I also know you will all understand and respect that my professional loyalties have to now lie with my new club.”