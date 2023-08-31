Sporting Life
Nat Phillips has joined Celtic

Celtic sign defender Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool

By Sporting Life
16:24 · THU August 31, 2023

Celtic have signed defender Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool until January.

The 26-year-old graduated from the the Reds’ academy and has gone on to make 29 appearances for their first team. Phillips has also spent time on loan with Bournemouth and Stuttgart.

As his move to the Scottish champions was announced on Thursday, he said: “When I heard about the interest it was one that got me excited.

“There were a few other options that didn’t quite make me feel the same as this one did, so I was really keen to get it over the line and I’m delighted to be here now.”

FOOTBALL TIPS