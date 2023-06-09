Naby Keita has joined German top-flight side Werder Bremen following the expiration of his contract at Liverpool.
Bremen finished 13th in the Bundesliga table last season - three points above the relegation places.
Keita, who is believed to have signed a three-year deal, made 129 appearances for Liverpool following his switch from RB Leipzig for a £52million fee in July 2018.
Clemen Fritz, Bremen's head of football, told their club's website: "We are very happy that Naby chose us despite several other offers. With his qualities, he will be a great asset to the team."
"I'm really looking forward to my new role in Bremen," Keita added in the statement.
"The talks with those at the club, the environment and Werder's tactical plans convinced me. The coach also gave me a good feeling and showed me that I can help the team.
"The club and the philosophy suit me, it's the right step for me."
During his time at Liverpool, Keita won the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League.