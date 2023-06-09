Bremen finished 13th in the Bundesliga table last season - three points above the relegation places.

Keita, who is believed to have signed a three-year deal, made 129 appearances for Liverpool following his switch from RB Leipzig for a £52million fee in July 2018.

Clemen Fritz, Bremen's head of football, told their club's website: "We are very happy that Naby chose us despite several other offers. With his qualities, he will be a great asset to the team."