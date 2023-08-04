Chelsea complete signing of defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side Monaco for a £38.8million fee.
The France international has put pen to paper on a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge, making him the club's fifth signing of the summer window.
Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley told the club's website: "Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.
"He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea.
"We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new teammates in the days ahead."
Chelsea were forced back into the market for a defender following an anterior cruciate ligament injury to Wesley Fofana in pre-season.
Disasi made 129 appearances for Monaco following his 2020 switch from Stade Reims, scoring 12 goals and contributing a further four assists.
The 25-year-old has also been capped four times by his country.