Chelsea complete signing of defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

The France international has put pen to paper on a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge, making him the club's fifth signing of the summer window.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley told the club's website: "Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

"He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea.