Cole Palmer signs for Chelsea from Manchester City

Chelsea completed the signing of Manchester City forward Cole Palmer on a seven-year contract.
It is understood that Chelsea will pay an initial £40million for the 21-year-old academy graduate with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.
“I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign,” Palmer told his new club’s website.
“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”
It takes spending in the 16 months since the club was acquired by Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium to over £1billion, with Palmer the 12th player through the door during the summer transfer window.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.