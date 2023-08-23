West Ham complete signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos

West Ham have completed the signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart. The 25-year-old returns to the Premier League having made seven appearances in the competition during a three-year stint at Arsenal. Mavropanos failed to become a first-team regular at the Emirates Stadium and spent two seasons on loan in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart before making the move permanent last summer. He has signed a five-year deal with the Hammers for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £19million.

"I'm a team player. I like to defend all the time"



Dinos describes his playing style on Iron Cast ⚒️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 22, 2023

“I am really happy and excited to be here – and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s an exciting time to be joining the club after last season’s Conference League win – and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt.” Mavropanos, who has 19 senior caps for Greece, will compete with the likes of Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Thilo Kehrer for a place in the heart of David Moyes’ defence. He was signed after a move for Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire broke down and is the third major summer arrival at the London Stadium following the additions of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.