West Ham complete signing of midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton

West Ham have completed the signing of midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton. The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, moving for a fee of £30million. He was linked with a switch to Fulham earlier this summer, but the Hammers were keen on concluding a deal as they look to reinvest the money gained from Declan Rice's move to Arsenal.

Ward-Prowse told the club’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be here at West Ham United. It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going. “From the outside looking in, this is a club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this club. It’s great to be a part of it and I can’t wait to play my role in the games to come. “When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100 per cent. West Ham United has always been a club that epitomises that. You can feel that from the fans and you can see it in the players who are here and the lads that have come through the academy too.

“I feel as though I will fit straight in and I can promise I will give my all for this football club in my time here.” Ward-Prowse made 410 appearances for Southampton, scoring 55 goals and assisting a further 54 in all competitions - which includes the helper for the winning goal of their season opener against Sheffield Wednesday. The Saints suffered relegation from the Premier League last season after they finished bottom of the table.