Fulham target Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse

Fulham are serious contenders in the race for Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse.

The Cottagers are targeting the midfielder, who is interested in a move to Craven Cottage, the PA news agency reports. Southampton are likely to ask for close to £30million for their captain – who has three years left on his contract – after relegation from the Premier League last season. West Ham want Fulham’s Joao Palhinha to replace Declan Rice, which would then see the Cottagers line up Ward-Prowse.

Arsenal have had two bids rejected for Hammers skipper Rice this week, although champions Manchester City are reportedly preparing their own offer. The Hammers are also interested in England international Ward-Prowse but he would prefer a switch to west London. The 28-year-old sees Marco Silva’s style as the best fit for him as he looks for a route back to the top flight. A move to Fulham would also see him link up with former Saints team-mate Harrison Reed, with the pair having come through the academy at St Mary’s. Brentford, given their threat from set pieces, also held an interest in Ward-Prowse but they were quickly rebuffed by the Saints star.