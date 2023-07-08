David de Gea: Manchester United exit confirmed by goalkeeper

Goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United after no agreement was reached over a new contract, ending his 12-season spell at Old Trafford.
In total he made 545 appearances for the club, winning five major trophies, including one Premier League title and a Europa League.
De Gea's contract expired on June 30 with United saying they remained in talks over a new deal but it was widely reported that the Spain international was offered significantly reduced terms.
"Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings," said De Gea via social media.
“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.
“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.
“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together."
United boss Erik ten Hag, who is believed to be close to completing a deal for Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana, added in a club statement:
“It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United.
“To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.
“To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.
“I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club.
“All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.