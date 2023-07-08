David de Gea: Manchester United exit confirmed by goalkeeper

Goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United after no agreement was reached over a new contract, ending his 12-season spell at Old Trafford. In total he made 545 appearances for the club, winning five major trophies, including one Premier League title and a Europa League. De Gea's contract expired on June 30 with United saying they remained in talks over a new deal but it was widely reported that the Spain international was offered significantly reduced terms. "Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings," said De Gea via social media.

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. “I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers. “It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together."