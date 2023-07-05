Transfer rumours and football gossip: Andre Onana, Robert Sanchez, Diogo Costa, Callum Hudson-Odoi

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports linking several goalkeepers with Manchester United.
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Porto's Diogo Costa after Manchester United turned their attentions to Andre Onana. (Express)
United are said to be willing to only sign Onana for a fee less than £42m. (Express)
Brighton's Robert Sanchez has also seemingly emerged as a target for United. (Mail)
Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are believed to be amongst a host of clubs in the race to sign Israeli starlet Oscar Gloukh. (Guardian)
Following the sales of Conor Coady and Nathan Collins, Wolves are reportedly willing to let Max Kilman go too. (Mail)
Recently appointed manager of Al Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard is being touted to make shock moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jordan Henderson. (Sun)
Ligue 1 champions PSG are reportedly set to confirm the arrival of six major signings, new boss Luis Enrique and also pursue a move for Frenchman Randal Kolo-Muani. (Sun)
Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley are still after the signing of Leeds United's Cody Drameh ahead of next season. (Athletic)
The Athletic are also reporting that Luton Town have turned down the option to acquire USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath after his loan spell from Nottingham Forest.
Spanish champions Barcelona reportedly insistent on signing Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda, after confirming the arrival of free agent Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao. (Mirror)
Southampton's Tino Livramento remains interested in a move to Newcastle United following surprise interest from Chelsea in re-signing him. (Mail)
The Saints are also likely to lose another youngster in Romeo Lavia, with reports linking Arsenal to a move for him after confirming Declan Rice for £105m. (Sun)
AC Milan and two other Premier League sides are interested in the services of Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer. (Athletic)
Reports from the Daily Mirror suggest that Arsenal are now valuing striker Folarin Balogun at a hefty price of £50m, which could make this the Gunners' most profitable window. (Mirror)
Turkey international and Fenerbahce sensation Arda Guler has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid. (Athletic)
Magpies boss Eddie Howe is looking to sign a left winger this summer and Harvey Barnes is reportedly a target. (Telegraph)
Real Madrid's Reinier has signed a deal in principle to spend another season on loan with Girona. (Athletic)
Treble winners Manchester City are set to offer Kyle Walker a two-year deal to stay at the club. (Telegraph)
Former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is said to have held talks with Cardiff City over a sensational return to his boyhood club. (Sun)
Ready to push Manchester City in the race for the title again, Arsenal are reportedly pushing for a deal for Dutch fullback Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. (Record)
Scottish Premiership side Rangers are set to make a new bid for Danilo after confirming Cyriel Dessers as their newest arrival. (Scottish Sun)