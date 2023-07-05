Transfer rumours and football gossip: Andre Onana, Robert Sanchez, Diogo Costa, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Porto's Diogo Costa after Manchester United turned their attentions to Andre Onana. (Express)

United are said to be willing to only sign Onana for a fee less than £42m. (Express)

Brighton's Robert Sanchez has also seemingly emerged as a target for United. (Mail)

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are believed to be amongst a host of clubs in the race to sign Israeli starlet Oscar Gloukh. (Guardian)

Following the sales of Conor Coady and Nathan Collins, Wolves are reportedly willing to let Max Kilman go too. (Mail)

Recently appointed manager of Al Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard is being touted to make shock moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jordan Henderson. (Sun)

Ligue 1 champions PSG are reportedly set to confirm the arrival of six major signings, new boss Luis Enrique and also pursue a move for Frenchman Randal Kolo-Muani. (Sun)

Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley are still after the signing of Leeds United's Cody Drameh ahead of next season. (Athletic)

The Athletic are also reporting that Luton Town have turned down the option to acquire USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath after his loan spell from Nottingham Forest.

Spanish champions Barcelona reportedly insistent on signing Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda, after confirming the arrival of free agent Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao. (Mirror)