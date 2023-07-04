Transfer rumours and football gossip: Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Jordan Henderson and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be two of Steven Gerrard's first targets as Al Ettifaq boss after he was appointed at the Saudi Pro League club (Daily Mail). The Daily Mirror are also reporting Gerrard wants to take Philippe Coutinho to Saudi too.

Despite having not lodged an official bid for Andre Onana, Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag is already considering other options (The Sun). That is because, according to the Daily Express, United have reportedly been 'rivalled' for Onana by mega-rich Saudi outfit Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat (The Sun).

Bayern Munich are poised to make another bid for Harry Kane this week (Daily Mail).

Granit Xhaka is closing on an Arsenal exit with Bayer Leverkusen the prime option for the Swiss star (The Sun).

Christian Pulisic has informed Chelsea that he will not be joining Lyon - irrespective of their offer (Daily Mail).

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing to beat Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga (The Guardian).