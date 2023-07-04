Sporting Life
Paper Talk Gerrard

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Sporting Life
09:35 · TUE July 04, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Steven Gerrard's targets for his new club.

Jordan Henderson and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be two of Steven Gerrard's first targets as Al Ettifaq boss after he was appointed at the Saudi Pro League club (Daily Mail). The Daily Mirror are also reporting Gerrard wants to take Philippe Coutinho to Saudi too.

Despite having not lodged an official bid for Andre Onana, Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag is already considering other options (The Sun). That is because, according to the Daily Express, United have reportedly been 'rivalled' for Onana by mega-rich Saudi outfit Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat (The Sun).

Bayern Munich are poised to make another bid for Harry Kane this week (Daily Mail).

Granit Xhaka is closing on an Arsenal exit with Bayer Leverkusen the prime option for the Swiss star (The Sun).

Christian Pulisic has informed Chelsea that he will not be joining Lyon - irrespective of their offer (Daily Mail).

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing to beat Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga (The Guardian).

Chelsea have held talks with Southampton over a potential deal for their former right back Tino Livramento that would entail loaning him back (Daily Mail).

Southampton's Romeo Lavia is still a target for Arsenal, but he'll cost around £50m (The Sun).

With Manchester United continuing their search for a new striker, their chances of signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani have been given a boost (Daily Mirror).

Mesut Ozil has advised wonderkid Arda Guler against a move to his former club, Arsenal (The Sun).

Transfer done deals

