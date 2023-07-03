Transfer rumours and football gossip: Josko Gvardiol, Rasmus Hojlund, Justin Bijlow, Moises Caicedo, Max Kilman

Free agent and ex Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been linked with a reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, the Spaniard is a target for the Saudi Arabian side. (Sun)

Former Juventus legend and current Parma number 1 Gianluigi Buffon has also received a valuable proposal to take his career to Saudi Arabia next. (Mail)

Wolves have rejected Napoli's advances for defender Max Kilman as the Serie A champions aim to replace Kim Min-Jae who left for Bayern recently. (Athletic)

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are reportedly looking into possibilities of loan moves this summer, with Conor Gallagher and Kalvin Phillips both on their radar. (Telegraph)