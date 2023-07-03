Transfer rumours and football gossip: Josko Gvardiol, Rasmus Hojlund, Justin Bijlow, Moises Caicedo, Max Kilman

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports linking Manchester City to a big move for Josko Gvardiol.
Free agent and ex Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been linked with a reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, the Spaniard is a target for the Saudi Arabian side. (Sun)
Former Juventus legend and current Parma number 1 Gianluigi Buffon has also received a valuable proposal to take his career to Saudi Arabia next. (Mail)
Wolves have rejected Napoli's advances for defender Max Kilman as the Serie A champions aim to replace Kim Min-Jae who left for Bayern recently. (Athletic)
Eddie Howe's Newcastle are reportedly looking into possibilities of loan moves this summer, with Conor Gallagher and Kalvin Phillips both on their radar. (Telegraph)
Premier League champions Manchester City are in advanced negotiations with RB Leipzig to sign star centre back Josko Gvardiol. (Express)
Chelsea are seemingly set to continue talks over a Moises Caicedo. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United are looking to hijack Barcelona's deal for Vitor Roque at the last hour. (Express)
Scottish Premiership side Rangers are still active in negotiations for Jonathan Panzo but yet to seal the deal.
Josh Maja has reportedly also been touted as a target for the club, he is now available as a free agent after his contract with Bordeaux expired. (Both Record)