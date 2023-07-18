Ethan Ampadu becomes Leeds' first summer signing after move from Chelsea

Leeds have completed the signing of Wales international Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.
The 22-year-old - who becomes the Sky Bet Championship club's first senior addition of the summer - has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road.
Reports indicate that the two clubs agreed an initial £7million fee for Ampadu, with the potential for a further £3million in add-ons. Chelsea will also hold a sell-on clause.
Ampadu has made 43 senior appearances for Wales following his debut in November 2017. He started all three games as they exited the 2022 World Cup at the group stage.
The centre-back - who also plays in defensive midfield - spent last season on loan at Serie A side Spezia. That was his fourth temporary spell away from the club.
Further additions are expected at Leeds following EFL approval of the club's sale to the 49ers Enterprises on Monday.
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is believed to be closing in on a move to Elland Road for an initial £4million fee, while Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has been linked.
They are also in talks with Newcastle to bring in goalkeeper Karl Darlow. It comes following Nick Hammond's appointment as interim football advisor, with ex-Tottenham performance director Gretar Steinsson joining in a recruitment position.