Ethan Ampadu becomes Leeds' first summer signing after move from Chelsea

Leeds have completed the signing of Wales international Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old - who becomes the Sky Bet Championship club's first senior addition of the summer - has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road. Reports indicate that the two clubs agreed an initial £7million fee for Ampadu, with the potential for a further £3million in add-ons. Chelsea will also hold a sell-on clause.

Ampadu has made 43 senior appearances for Wales following his debut in November 2017. He started all three games as they exited the 2022 World Cup at the group stage. The centre-back - who also plays in defensive midfield - spent last season on loan at Serie A side Spezia. That was his fourth temporary spell away from the club.