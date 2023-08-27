West Ham complete Mohammed Kudus transfer from Ajax on five-year deal

Joining the Hammers for an undisclosed fee, the 23-year-old becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer after Edson Alvarez, Konstantinos Mavropanos and James Ward-Prowse.

The Ghana international scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for Ajax last season, also impressing for his country in the World Cup.

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” Kudus told the club website.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”