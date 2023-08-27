Sporting Life
West Ham sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax on five-year deal

West Ham complete Mohammed Kudus transfer from Ajax on five-year deal

By Sporting Life
20:07 · SUN August 27, 2023

Mohammed Kudus has signed for West Ham on a five-year deal from Dutch club Ajax.

Joining the Hammers for an undisclosed fee, the 23-year-old becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer after Edson Alvarez, Konstantinos Mavropanos and James Ward-Prowse.

The Ghana international scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for Ajax last season, also impressing for his country in the World Cup.

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” Kudus told the club website.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

Manager David Moyes said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.”

FOOTBALL TIPS