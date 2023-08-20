Aleksandar Mitrovic leaves Fulham for Al Hilal in club record sale

Mitrovic was not named in Fulham's squad for their 3-0 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday, with Fulham boss confirming after the game that the Serbia international was on the verge of sealing a lucrative move to Al Hilal.

A Fulham statement on Saturday evening read: "The club can confirm that Aleksandar Mitrović has this evening left to join Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League for a club-record transfer fee.

"The club had reluctantly accepted a revised offer as the player had consistently made his desire to leave known.

"Mitrović joined Fulham in January 2018, initially on a loan deal before signing permanently that summer. In his first season, he helped the Whites to a Championship Play-Off Final win, securing promotion to the Premier League, the first of his three promotions to the top division.

"During the club's 2021/22 Championship title-winning campaign, he scored 43 times to set the record for most goals scored in a 46-game English league season, and equal a club record for most goals scored in one campaign.

"We wish Aleksandar all the best in this next step in his career."

The Serbian striker joins Neymar, Malcom, Ruben Neves, fellow countryman Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Morocco's World Cup goalkeeping hero Bono at Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.