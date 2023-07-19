Sporting Life
Aleksandr Mitrovic

Aleksandr Mitrovic transfer news: Never wants to play for Fulham again

By Sporting Life
21:48 · WED July 19, 2023

Aleksandar Mitrovic has reluctantly joined Fulham's pre-season tour but the striker told relatives never wants to play for club again.

That is after the club reportedly valued him at around £52m, with that price likely to put off interested clubs.

Mitrovic, who was considering staying away from the club tour of America, has now been convinced by agent Pini Zahavi and PFA representatives to join the squad as they depart for the United States on Thursday.

However, it is understood Mitrovic is angry at being priced out of a move having been the subject of two failed bids from Al Hilal.

Mitrovic's agent has urged Tony Khan to lower his value to somewhere between £35m and £45m.

It gives Marco Silva an issue on tour with an unhappy striker in his squad, as doubts now emerge over Mitrovic's willingness to play in the opening game of the Premier League season at Everton on August 12.

FOOTBALL TIPS