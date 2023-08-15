Sporting Life
Neymar PSG

Al Hilal confirm signing of forward Neymar from PSG

By Sporting Life
22:30 · TUE August 15, 2023

Neymar is the latest high profile name to take his talents to the Saudi Pro League after completing a move to Al Hilal.

The 31-year-old has joined from French giants Paris St Germain in a deal that could go rise as high as £86.3million.

Neymar follows the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane and N’Golo Kante to the Middle East.

The move ends a six-year stay at PSG, who he joined from Barcelona for a world-record £200m fee in 2017.

He leaves the Parc Des Princes having scored 118 goals in 173 matches and won five Ligue 1 titles.

PSG chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi told the club’s official website: “It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world

“I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris St Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history.

“I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

