Karim Benzema has completed his move to Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian club have confirmed.

The striker is leaving Real Madrid in the summer and has signed a three-year deal with the Saudi champions. Benzema was allowed to leave the Bernabeu after 14 years after voiding the 12-month extension he had. Earlier on Tuesday, the 35-year-old vowed he will never forget Real.

The France international scored 354 goals in 648 games and won a club-record 25 trophies during his time with the LaLiga side. “I’ll never forget Real Madrid because it’s impossible,” he told a farewell press conference. “It’s difficult to talk. There are so many emotions. I wanted to thank Real Madrid and my team-mates. It’s been a good journey in my life. “I was lucky enough to fulfil my childhood dream thanks to the president, who a long time ago, when I was just 21 years old, went to my house, with my parents. “When I saw you I said, he’s the man who brought Zizou and Ronaldo and now he wants me in his team. Thank you very much for that.

Karim Benzema: A true legend of the game



‣ 600+ Real Madrid games

‣ 25 trophies with the club

‣ 14 years at the Bernabeu



