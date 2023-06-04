France striker Benzema, 35, won 25 trophies during his time in Madrid and scored 353 goals in 647 appearances to become Real’s second all-time top scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club,” read a club statement from the Spanish giants.

“Real Madrid would like to show its gratitude and affection to a player who is already one of our greatest legends.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been a shining example of conduct and professionalism, and he has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future.