Kevin Schade has joined Brentford permanently

Brentford turn Kevin Schade loan move into permanent club-record deal

By Sporting Life
14:41 · MON June 12, 2023

Brentford have completed the permanent signing of German forward Kevin Schade for a club-record fee believed to be around £20million.

Schade, 21, initially joined the Bees on loan from Freiburg in January and has now signed a five-year contract.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles told the club’s official website: “When Kevin joined us on loan in January, we agreed with Freiburg that the move would become permanent this summer if certain conditions were met, which included Brentford remaining a Premier League team for next season.

“We have all been pleased with Kevin’s contribution so far, both on the pitch and his professionalism off it, so to have him with us now until 2028 is fantastic for the club.

“We all hope both Kevin and Brentford can make further progress from here and look forward to the challenge.”

Schade made 19 appearances for the Bees over the second half of last season.

