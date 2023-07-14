Sporting Life
Jurrien Timber has joined Arsenal

Arsenal announce signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax

By Sporting Life
15:18 · FRI July 14, 2023

Arsenal have announced the signing of Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The 22-year-old becomes the Gunners’ second summer acquisition following the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Timber has is reported to have signed a five-year deal for a total fee of 45 million Euros (£38.5m).

Timber has 15 senior international caps and is believed to have been signed predominantly to play at right-back for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He has been a long-term target for Arsenal, with his ability on the ball and his pressing already aligned with what Arteta is aiming to achieve.

Timber has two Eredivisie trophies to his name and was part of the Dutch side that won the European Under-17 title in 2018.

He played under Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax and had been linked with a reunion last summer before putting pen to paper at the Emirates Stadium.

FOOTBALL TIPS