Arsenal complete signing of forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea

The 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners for a reported fee of £65million.

Havertz made 139 appearances for Chelsea following his move from Bayer Leverkusen in September 2020, scoring 32 goals and providing a further 15 assists.

He netted the only goal of the game as the Blues beat Manchester City to win the Champions League final under Thomas Tuchel's guidance in 2021.