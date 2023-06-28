Arsenal complete signing of forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Arsenal have completed the signing of Germany international Kai Havertz from Chelsea.
The 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners for a reported fee of £65million.
Havertz made 139 appearances for Chelsea following his move from Bayer Leverkusen in September 2020, scoring 32 goals and providing a further 15 assists.
He netted the only goal of the game as the Blues beat Manchester City to win the Champions League final under Thomas Tuchel's guidance in 2021.
Mikel Arteta told the Arsenal club website; "Kai is a player of top quality."
"He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.
"We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon."
Reports indicate that Havertz - who largely operated as a centre forward at Chelsea - is being viewed as a midfield replacement for Granit Xhaka with Mikel Arteta keen on retraining his position.
Havertz is unlikely to be Arsenal's only piece of major business this summer, as the club are also closing in on the £105million signing of Declan Rice from West Ham.