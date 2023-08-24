Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte completes move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr

By Sporting Life
14:31 · THU August 24, 2023

Aymeric Laporte has completed his move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are understood to have paid a fee of £23.5million for the 29-year-old, who has spent the past five-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spain defender follows former City team-mate Riyad Mahrez to the Middle East country after the he joined Al-Ahli earlier in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to www.mancity.com, Laporte said: “I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons.

“When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together.

“I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester.

“I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS