Aymeric Laporte completes move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr

Aymeric Laporte has completed his move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.
The Saudi Pro League outfit are understood to have paid a fee of £23.5million for the 29-year-old, who has spent the past five-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium.
The Spain defender follows former City team-mate Riyad Mahrez to the Middle East country after the he joined Al-Ahli earlier in the summer transfer window.
Speaking to www.mancity.com, Laporte said: “I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons.
“When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together.
“I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester.
“I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”
