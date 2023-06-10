Aston Villa have completed the signing of Youri Tielemans following his departure from relegated Leicester.

The club confirmed that an agreement has been reached with the 26-year-old, with reports claiming that Tielemans will pen a four-year deal at Villa Park. He will officially sign on July 1 once his Leicester contract has expired. A number of clubs have been linked with the midfielder, including those featuring in the Champions League, but he has become Unai Emery's first signing of the summer.

The Belgian international made 195 appearances for the Foxes following his 2019 switch from AS Monaco. Tielemans - who captained the side on occasions - scored 28 goals and assisted a further 26 in his time at the King Power Stadium. He scored the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final and was a part of the team who lifted the Community Shield three months later. Villa qualified for the Europa Conference League after finishing 7th in the Premier League last season. Premier League 23/24 top six finish (via Sky Bet) Manchester United - 2/7

Newcastle - 4/11

Chelsea - 1/2

Tottenham - 11/10

Brighton - 13/8

Aston Villa - 3/1