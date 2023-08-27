Sheffield United have signed Cameron Archer from Aston Villa

The Blades acquired the services of the Villa academy graduate for a "considerable" fee, with the 21-year old signing a four-year deal at Bramall Lane.

Archer scored 11 goals in 17 starts for Middlesbrough last season after joining them on loan in January.

“Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly. That’s something I want to do now,” Archer told the club website.

“I think it was important to come here and look for Premier League football, that was key for me because I want to make that next step now and challenge myself. Hopefully I can do that here.