Middlesbrough's Cameron Archer

Sheffield United have signed Cameron Archer from Aston Villa

By Sporting Life
13:42 · SUN August 27, 2023

Cameron Archer has been announced by Sheffield United as their eighth signing of the summer, moving from Aston Villa.

The Blades acquired the services of the Villa academy graduate for a "considerable" fee, with the 21-year old signing a four-year deal at Bramall Lane.

Archer scored 11 goals in 17 starts for Middlesbrough last season after joining them on loan in January.

“Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly. That’s something I want to do now,” Archer told the club website.

“I think it was important to come here and look for Premier League football, that was key for me because I want to make that next step now and challenge myself. Hopefully I can do that here.

“Sheffield United have a long history of developing players in terms of playing and hopefully making better people as well.”

Paul Heckingbottom stated he was looking forward to working with Archer, noting his pace, agility and goalscoring.

“There was a great opportunity for us to sign a young, exciting forward and one who showed a desire to join us,” said the Blades manager.

