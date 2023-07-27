Jordan Henderson joins Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has completed his controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old, who posted a farewell message to Reds fans on Wednesday, brought to an end a 12-year stay at Anfield in which he won every major trophy by finalising a deal with reported wages of up to £700,000-a-week.

Liverpool are due to receive an initial £12million from the Saudi Pro League club, who posted on social media: “A leader. A warrior. We’re simply thrilled to have him. Henderson is ETTIFAQI.”

Henderson was seen training with his new team-mates at a camp in Croatia in a fan video posted on social media, which will have caused Liverpool some embarrassment even though it was hastily deleted.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his departing captain.

“I know it was a really, really tough decision for Hendo and I was around or with him all the way,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s sad, absolutely strange, because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well.

“We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that’s clear – as a man and as a player. But, as I said, that’s football.”

The England international will be reunited with former team-mate Steven Gerrard who is Al-Ettifaq manager.

However, his move had attracted criticism due to his long-time support of LGBT+ issues and the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, while the state stands accused of a host of other abuses including placing harsh restrictions on women’s rights and the right to political protest.