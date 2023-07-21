Burnley sign former Southampton winger Nathan Redmond on two-year deal

The winger has penned a two-year deal, with the option for a third, at Turf Moor.

He was a free agent after leaving Besiktas, having spent last season in the Turkish Super Lig where he scored six goals in 28 games for the Black Eagles.

“I always had aspirations to play again in the Premier League. Burnley’s project matches with my ambitions,” said the 29-year-old.