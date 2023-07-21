Sporting Life
Nathan Redmond has joined Burnley

Burnley sign former Southampton winger Nathan Redmond on two-year deal

By Sporting Life
12:20 · FRI July 21, 2023

Burnley have snapped up Nathan Redmond on a free transfer.

The winger has penned a two-year deal, with the option for a third, at Turf Moor.

He was a free agent after leaving Besiktas, having spent last season in the Turkish Super Lig where he scored six goals in 28 games for the Black Eagles.

“I always had aspirations to play again in the Premier League. Burnley’s project matches with my ambitions,” said the 29-year-old.

“The management team feel like they can enhance my game more and see the value I can bring on and off the field. It feels like a perfect match.”

Redmond, who has one England cap, previously spent six years at Southampton and three seasons at Norwich.

Clarets manager Vincent Kompany added: “Nathan brings a wealth of experience from playing in the Premier League and more recently from his time in Turkey where he’s been outstanding. We’re looking forward to playing a big part in his next chapter.

“He’s got a great work ethic, plenty of skill and a willingness to continue learning. He also brings his personality and character to this football club which will benefit the younger players here.”

