Fulham sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for undisclosed fee

Fulham have announced the signing of Raul Jimenez from Wolves for an undisclosed fee.
The striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal which will take him until the summer of 2025, plus a club option for a further 12 months.
The Mexican moves to Craven Cottage after spending the last five seasons at Wolves, where he scored 57 times in 166 games.
Upon signing, Jimenez told the club website: “It’s really important for me to arrive here.
“I will try to do my best for the team, one of the most iconic teams in the Premier League.
“I’m happy to be here and to play in this stadium, it’s a really good stadium, I like it here. I’m going to give my best to keep scoring goals in the Premier League.”
Sporting director Tony Khan added: “Raul will be familiar to Fulham supporters as he’s had great experience playing in the Premier League, and in international football with Mexico.
“It’s important for us to follow up on last season’s success, and we believe that the addition of Raul can help us strengthen the squad as we aim for another successful season in the Premier League.”
The signing comes amid continued speculation over the future of Cottagers striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season despite serving an eight-match suspension for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.