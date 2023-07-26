Fulham sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for undisclosed fee

The striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal which will take him until the summer of 2025, plus a club option for a further 12 months.

The Mexican moves to Craven Cottage after spending the last five seasons at Wolves, where he scored 57 times in 166 games.

Upon signing, Jimenez told the club website: “It’s really important for me to arrive here.

“I will try to do my best for the team, one of the most iconic teams in the Premier League.