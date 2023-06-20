Chelsea have confirmed the signing of France international forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

He's signed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge and joins for a reported £52million fee. Nkunku netted 23 goals and contributed a further nine assists in 36 games across all competitions last season. "I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea," Nkunku told the club's website.

"A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch." "Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt." A product of the PSG youth set-up, Nkunku went on to score 70 goals in 172 games following his 2019 switch to Leipzig.