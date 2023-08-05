Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez completes £25million Chelsea move

The Blues agreed a £25million deal with Brighton to sign the 25-year-old Spaniard on Thursday and have now finalised the move.

Chelsea have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year deal.

The transfer is reported to involve an upfront £25m payment, with an additional sell-on clause included.

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart told the club website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with (head coach) Mauricio (Pochettino) and his coaching team during the season ahead.”