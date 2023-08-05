Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Robert Sanchez has joined Chelsea

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez completes £25million Chelsea move

By Sporting Life
14:36 · SAT August 05, 2023

Chelsea have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year deal.

The Blues agreed a £25million deal with Brighton to sign the 25-year-old Spaniard on Thursday and have now finalised the move.

The transfer is reported to involve an upfront £25m payment, with an additional sell-on clause included.

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart told the club website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with (head coach) Mauricio (Pochettino) and his coaching team during the season ahead.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS