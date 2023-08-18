Sporting Life
Romeo Lavia of Southampton could be on his way to Liverpool

Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton in £58million deal

By Tom Carnduff
13:06 · FRI August 18, 2023

Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

The 19-year-old puts pen to paper on a seven-year contract in a deal reported to be worth £58million.

Speaking to their club website, Lavia said: "I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started.

"I can’t wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together."

Lavia made 29 appearances for the Saints last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: "We are very pleased to welcome Romeo to Chelsea.

Romeo Lavia's Premier League heat map

"He demonstrated his quality in the Premier League last season at Southampton, showing maturity despite his young age, and is a player we have monitored for some time.

"We believe he is ready to make an impact at Chelsea throughout the current campaign, and in the coming years."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

