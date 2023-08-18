Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton in £58million deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The 19-year-old puts pen to paper on a seven-year contract in a deal reported to be worth £58million. Speaking to their club website, Lavia said: "I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started.

"I can’t wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together." Lavia made 29 appearances for the Saints last season as they were relegated from the Premier League. Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: "We are very pleased to welcome Romeo to Chelsea.

"He demonstrated his quality in the Premier League last season at Southampton, showing maturity despite his young age, and is a player we have monitored for some time. "We believe he is ready to make an impact at Chelsea throughout the current campaign, and in the coming years."